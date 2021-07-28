State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $124.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.