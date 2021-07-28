State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

RARE stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

