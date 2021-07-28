Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITO opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

