Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.40

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 11872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $682.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.