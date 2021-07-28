Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.15. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 21,988 shares.

The company has a market cap of $657.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

