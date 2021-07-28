Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.65. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$44.56, with a volume of 177,559 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.89.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.27.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6075651 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.