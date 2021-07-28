Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

SCM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

