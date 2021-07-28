STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Down 14.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) shares dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.