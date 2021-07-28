Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 28th (ABB, ABTX, ACBI, ADTX, AEG, AGS, AHCO, ALTG, AMD, APDN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 28th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have 120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 118.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize the demand in the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Notably, Lowe’s posted sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet the broad-based demand. Also, its new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs bodes well. The strategy is an extension of the company’s retail-fundamentals approach. Going forward, management is committed toward expanding market share and boosting operating margin expansion.”

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure and large customer base in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners posted loss per unit for the second quarter. Further, its revenues missed expectations. The firm is poised to benefit from its decision to sell the Canadian portfolio, acquire domestic assets and focus on organic projects, which in turn will assist it to expand domestic renewable operations. The firm’s eight natural gas pipelines are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production. To enhance financial flexibility, it completed a few financings agreement to secure funds for acquisition. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

