Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,143% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

