Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Perdoceo Education Call Options (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 895 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

