Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 138,674 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,025,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

