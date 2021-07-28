STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 801,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

