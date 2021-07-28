Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up to $72.27

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $77.33. Strategic Education shares last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 4,571 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

