StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 2,573 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.