StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 33,085 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 415.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC owned about 1.03% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000.

NYSEARCA:FLV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.77.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.