StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.05. 1,707,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $256.51 and a 12-month high of $368.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.