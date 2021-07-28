StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 736 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,233. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.