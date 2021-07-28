StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 185,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

