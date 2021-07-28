StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

