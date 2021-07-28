StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,713. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.