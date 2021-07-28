StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 3,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,865. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.