StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 86.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $834.38. 5,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $796.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

