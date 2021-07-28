StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32,322.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $239.38. 20,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

