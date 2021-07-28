StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.62. 240,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The stock has a market cap of $482.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

