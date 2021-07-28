StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 3,374 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

AWK traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.22. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

