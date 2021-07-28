StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

