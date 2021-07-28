StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 10,573 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.36. 23,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.