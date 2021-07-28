StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 34,261 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 2,178,219 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66.

