StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 4,062 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,037. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $159.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

