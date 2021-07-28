StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 124,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,602. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.