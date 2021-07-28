StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $420,061.31 and approximately $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,642,629,156 coins and its circulating supply is 17,229,434,802 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

