Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.26.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $269.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

