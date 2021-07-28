Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $270.55. 39,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.21. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $269.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

