Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.
Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $270.55. 39,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.21. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $269.74.
In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
