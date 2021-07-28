Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $269.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

