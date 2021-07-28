SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.18

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and $224,281.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUKU has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

