Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.82% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

