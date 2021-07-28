Summit Insights Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Summit Insights in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Summit Insights’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

CVLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,693. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.