Sumokoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $154,175.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $154,175.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

