Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter.

TSE SLF opened at C$63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of C$37.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

