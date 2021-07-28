Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,851 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 270,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,169. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

