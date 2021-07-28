Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

