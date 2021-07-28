Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. 265,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,931,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

