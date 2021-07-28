Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,087 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.42% of Encore Wire worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Encore Wire by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

