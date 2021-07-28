Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $623.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $560.10. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.