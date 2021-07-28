Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 505,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $246.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

