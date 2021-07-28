Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 686,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 339,542 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4,131.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,413,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 7,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

