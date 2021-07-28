Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $99.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,453.64. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.33.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

