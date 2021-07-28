SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.