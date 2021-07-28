Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.71. 5,158,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,424.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.82.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

